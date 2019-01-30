Father/daughter dance draws big crowd for seventh year 01/30/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0 The seventh annual Father/Daughter Dance presented by Freedom Life Church was another big hit for families this past Saturday night. (Photo by Rosie Cole) Trinity Walker all dressed up pretty for the seventh annual Father/Daughter Dance has a turn on the floor with her father, Michael Walker. The dance was another big hit with a packed house of pretty little girls and their dads or special men in their lives. The dance is presented by Freedom Life Church. (News photo by Rosie Cole)
Leave a Reply