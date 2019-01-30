Forestburg boys beat Gold-Burg Bears

The Gold-Burg boys came to Forestburg on Friday with the intent to help themselves in the district standings, but instead came up short.

The Longhorns came away with their first district victory, winning 58-48 in a game where they led the whole game and controlled the tempo. At times the game almost veered out of control like they tend to do and seemed much more manageable at others.

The Bears came into the game with their two leading scorers out as Coplin Miller deals with a re-aggravated injury from football and Tanner Parrish missing the first quarter due to missing practice.

Without them, Forestburg raced out to a 10-0 lead halfway through the first quarter and a 21-10 lead heading into the second quarter as Riley Sandusky scored seven and Zach Bradley six points for the Longhorns.

The second quarter proved much more competitive for the Bears as they made a dent in the lead early in the period, trailing only 23-18 as they got Forestburg into early foul trouble.

The Longhorns were able to hold them off as they got some scoring from Bannon Osteen in transition and Sandusky knocking down free throws to keep their lead in double digits as they went into halftime leading 36-26.

The third quarter was almost identical to the second as early on Gold-Burg made a run at the lead and got the game within 36-32, before Forestburg was able to control the rest of the quarter as Sandusky continued to score inside and knock down free throws. The Longhorns led 46-35 heading into the fourth quarter with the lead.

Disaster struck in the final seconds of the quarter for the Bears as Parrish fouled out. In just a little less than two quarters played he was second on the team with nine points and led the team with nine rebounds.

The final quarter saw Forestburg’s lead grow to 55-40 at one point as they controlled the pace. Despite Sandusky fouling out, Bradley scored six points to go along with three-pointers from Osteen and Carson Rowlett to ice the game.

Gold-Burg furiously tried to come back as they cut the final score to 58-48, but the early deficit in the first quarter could never be overcome.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.