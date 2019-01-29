Helen Ruth Medley

May 7, 1935 – January 25, 2019

BOWIE – Helen Ruth Medley, 83, went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 25, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the First United Methodist Church of Vashti with the Rev. Tom Medley officiating.

Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery in Post Oak.

Helen was born May 7, 1935 to O.C. Fox and Eva Mae (Gardner) Fox in Bowie. She met her husband of 66 years, James Medley, in 1952 and married him five days later, to her parent’s great dismay. Jim and Helen raised two sons, James C. Medley and Tommy R. Medley.

Helen had a great love for her family and executed the role of an U.S. Army officer’s spouse to an exemplary level. Being an officer’s wife was not an easy one, but she proudly served her husband and the uniform he wore for 25 years. As a U.S. Army spouse, she is one of America’s unsung heroes. Upon her retirement from the U.S. Army she was christened with the name of “Nanny” and spent the remainder of her life loving and being loved.

Helen is preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, James S. Medley; her sisters, Dorothy Mayfield, Margorie Gaines, Betty Sue Stom and Eva Lois Hutson.

Helen leaves behind her sons, James Medley and his wife Daniella, Port Arthur, and Tom Medley and his wife Cynthia, Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Jenni Medley, Homer, AK, and Sarah Dale and husband Kaleb, Fredericksburg; two great grandchildren, Adley Wren Dale and Ellis Boone Dale, both of Fredericksburg; brother, Charles Fox, Bowie; sister-in-laws, Marie Ellis and Mary Helen Medley, both of Bowie; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 North, Bowie, TX | 872-9993