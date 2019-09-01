Lady Rabbits open district with road win

The Bowie Lady Rabbits captured a 46-36 win on the road at Henrietta on Friday afternoon to open the 2018-19 district season.

The Lady Rabbits jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter, overcoming a struggle of lackluster openers in previous games to grab the lead. However, they struggled in the second as the Lady Cats edged out the Lady Rabbits 6-5, but it wasn’t enough as Bowie headed into the half with the 19-14 lead.

After the half, the Lady Rabbits came back out prepared to dominate as they outscored Henrietta 15-6, but the Lady Cats weren’t going to hand the win over that easy. It was their turn on the boards as they topped Bowie 16-12 in the fourth. However, the Lady Rabbits had done enough to grab the 46-36 win.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Lady Rabbits, who had a hard time getting shots to fall and at other times struggled against a Lady Cats team who came out ready to play.

“It was good to get a win, but we didn’t play very good. We didn’t shoot the ball well. I think they played well and got after us and put a lot of pressure on us,” explained Bowie Lady Rabbits Coach Chuck Hall.

