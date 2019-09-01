Montague County Youth Fair opens Thursday

The 2019 Montague County Youth Fair featuring more than 330 students from across the county hits the show ring Jan. 10-12 to compete for the coveted champion blue ribbons oat the Nocona Agricultural Center and Nocona Community Center.

Competitors are testing recipes, finishing craft projects, building shop items and working with a bevy of different livestock to go into the show ring. There were 334 youngsters entered with 1,010 entries. This is down slightly from the 2018 fair when there were 1,083 entries and 344 young people.

