Montague girls takes first at tournament

The Montague Lady Eagles won the First State Bank Shootout at Gainesville High School during the Christmas break for the first time.

The Lady Eagles beat Muenster in the opening game 30-10, and beat Valley View in the second game 41-28.

In the championship game, the Lady Eagles were down 17-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Eagles showed true grit and determination to turn the game around and win 28-27 in a very exciting ending.

The Lady Eagles competed in the seventh grade division as they start two sixth graders, two seventh graders and one eighth grader.

All players contributed to this tournament victory for the Lady Eagles. Skyler Smith averaged 19 points per game throughout the three game series and also averaged six rebounds per game.

Montague Lady Eagle Emilee Reed averaged four points per game and four rebounds as she guarded the point guards and was defensively sound for the team.

Kaygan Stone stepped up and averaged six points and five rebounds while Kate Sherwin averaged 3 points and Railey Martin had six rebounds per game.

Lexi Todd, Addi Eichler and Lillie Smith came off of the bench to provide sound defense and outstanding hustle.