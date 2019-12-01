Nocona teams clinch victories

Both Nocona basketball teams had decisive wins earlier this week as the boys prepare for district play to start while the girls earned their second district win.



The Indians played Sanger at home on Monday, taking care of them 67-50 while the Lady Indians took care of Henrietta 49-24.



The Nocona boys were able to get out to a good start, leading 12-7 in the first quarter. Sanger could not make up any ground in the second as Nocona led 27-20 at halftime.



Sanger was able to cut into the lead a bit in the third quarter, but Nocona still held a 39-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.



It was here that Nocona shined on offense, scoring 28 points in the quarter by making four three-pointers and going 10-13 at the free throw line.

