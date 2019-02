Bowie High School will be hosting the funeral for BHS student Austin Cox on Friday, March 1st at 3:00 pm. Therefore, BHS will have an early release on Friday after 5th period at 12:31. Lunch will be served in the cafeteria. Buses will run at normal times to accommodate the other BISD campuses not releasing early. Students needing bus transportation Friday are to report to the library after lunch. Buses will pick them up at the front of the building at the normal time.