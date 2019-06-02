Bowie teacher recognized as exemplary educator

Jennifer Hall, Bowie Junior High teacher

Two area educators were among the 30 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2019 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration Jan. 25 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.

Celebrating its 23rd year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”

The area honorees, with an excerpt from their nomination letters, are:

• Bowie Independent School District – Jennifer Hall, seventh grade science at Bowie Junior High School.

Muenster Independent School District – Cicily Waneck, fifth and sixth grade social studies and reading at Muenster Elementary School.

