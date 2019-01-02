Montague County Commissioners will have a called session at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 in the courthouse annex to discuss subdivision rules.
The county officials have been working on updating the rules that were last amended in March 2010. The county began working with legal counsel, Bob Bass of Allison, Bass & Magee, LLP, Austin to update the rules.
Commissioners call meeting for Feb. 5
