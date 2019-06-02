Girls Roundup

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

In a game that had a playoff berth on the line, the Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a happy senior night as they held off an equally hungry Prairie Valley team on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers won 44-39 to clinch the district’s third seed and final playoff spot against a young Lady Bulldog team that knew they had a chance.

With the first game going to overtime and Saint Jo pulling out that win, Prairie Valley knew they would have a good chance if they played better. Like the first game, both teams played physical as the Lady Bulldogs applied pressure.

The Lady Panthers were better prepared to handle the pressure. In the end with Saint Jo up, it came down to free throws, an area the Lady Panthers have not done well this season. In this game, they shot more than 70 percent.

Emily Haney led Saint Jo with 17 points while Charity Brawner and Bailey Parker each had eight.

For Prairie Valley, Sydni Messer led the team with 14 points while Molly Gilleland added 11.



Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles easily won at Midway on Friday to keep themselves in position as they chase a district title.

With a good start thanks to their destructive press and some regrouping to start the third quarter, the Lady Eagles easily won 60-21. It was a balanced scoring night as Sky-Lar Embry led the team with 12 points with Kaylee Trail and Cassie Simpson right behind her with 11. FreeDom Morris and Zoe Berry each added eight points as well.

