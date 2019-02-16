Gold-Burg Trustees to meet

Trustees of the Gold-Burg Independent School District will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The board will discuss filling the vacancy created when Rebecca Horton resigned from the board last month. Staff resignations and administrative contracts also are scheduled for consideration.

Other topics will include a possible request for proposals for transportation services, discuss the front sign and receive the monthly financial reports.

Superintendent Roger Ellis will make his report discussing security updates, electric rebates and upcoming board training. Principal Kim Williams will present attendance and current events.