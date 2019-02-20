Ad

Group enjoys flint knapping workshop

02/20/2019 HOME 0

The Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum presented a flint knapping workshop on Feb. 17 conducted by Archaeologist Sergio Ayala. The workshop provided six registered participants the opportunity to make these Native American arrowheads and guests could observe.

Sergio Ayala explains flint knapping. (TNT photo)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes