Group enjoys flint knapping workshop

The Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum presented a flint knapping workshop on Feb. 17 conducted by Archaeologist Sergio Ayala. The workshop provided six registered participants the opportunity to make these Native American arrowheads and guests could observe.
