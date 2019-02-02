Indians face-off at Holliday

The Nocona basketball teams traveled out to Holliday on Tuesday and dealt with tough Eagles’ teams in both games.

In the end, the Lady Indians were able to come out on top 57-50 while the Indians fell to the still undefeated Holliday boys 57-40.

The Nocona girls came into the game confident, having had no issues beating the Lady Eagles two weeks back 61-35, but Holliday came ready to play.

The Lady Eagles started fast and an early defensive wrinkle to keep the ball out of Averee Kleinhans hands took a second for the Lady Indians to adjust. Holliday led 14-11 after the first quarter.

Nocona got a better handle on what the Lady Eagles were trying to do defensively and was able to counter it to take control. Only Holliday’s four three-pointers in the second quarter prevented the Lady Indians from pulling away as the score was tied 28-28 at halftime.

Nocona’s defense was able to limit the Lady Eagles in the third quarter which allowed the Lady Indians to pull away as they led 41-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

From there, both teams had a high scoring quarters as Nocona was able secure their lead with free throws. The Lady Indians came out on top 57-50.

The Nocona boys knew they were in for a tough game as they took on the only undefeated team in district play on their home court. Still, the Indians were able to keep pace in the first half thanks to their defense as Holliday led only 23-19.

From there the Eagles picked up the pace offensively as several players who had quiet first halves came alive in the second quarter.

On the flip side, Nocona struggled to score and keep up in the second half as Holliday’s small lead kept growing and growing.

By the end, the Eagles lead proved too much as they won 57-40.



To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.