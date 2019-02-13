One day to Valentine’s Day

Here’a bit of fun Valentine’s Day trivia to share with your special person on Thursday.

• Valentine’s Day is the second most popular day of the year for sending cards. Christmas is the first most popular. About one billion Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year.

• Worldwide, more than 50 million roses are given for Valentine’s Day each year.

• The origin of Valentine’s Day is traced back to the ancient Roman celebration of Lupercalia which was on Feb. 15. This day honored the gods Lupercus and Faunus, as well as the legendary founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus.

• Cupid is said to be the symbol of valentines. Cupid is the son of Venus. Venus is the Roman god of love and beauty.

• The red rose is a favorite flower of Venus. For this reason the red rose is also the symbol of Valentine’s Day.

