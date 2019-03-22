Bobby Dale Ratliff

June 3, 1950 – March 19, 2019

THE COLONY – Bobby Dale Ratliff, 68, died on March 19, 2019 in Plano, TX.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 24 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on March 25 at the Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Tony Rogers officiating.

Ratliff was born June 3, 1950 in Bowie to Dale and Cecilia (Hunt) Ratliff. He attended Bowie High School and went to work in the oilfield on drilling rigs.

He then worked for 32 years at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport as a supervisor of integrated air services. On Jan. 6, 1987 he married Debbie Neville in Dallas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wanda Ratliff.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ratliff, The Colony; children, Toby Ratliff, Bushland, Bridgette Byrd, Canyon, Jason Ratliff, Bowie, Nicki Cantrell, Tyler Ratliff, Brandon Hoffard, Wendi Hoffard, all of The Colony and Stormy Luneau, Tioga; 14 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Sherral Schandorff, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.