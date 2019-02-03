Bowie boys earn second

The Bowie boys golf team competed at their first tournament on Monday at Graham.

The Jackrabbits had a good showing finishing second overall as a team while Riley Harris finished second overall individually.

Harris shot an 83 Imanol Walker was only a few shots behind with an 89. Parker Price shot a 94 while Jay Anderson shot a 119 and Wyatt Osborne shot a 128. This combined for a team total of 385.

Coach Matthew Miller said the course was tough and the strong wind made it even tougher.

“Proud of the guys for being patient and continuing to focus on one shot at a time,” Miller said.

The boys next compete on March 5 at the Norman Waters Invitational in Nocona.