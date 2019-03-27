Bowie boy’s track finishes first at Jacksboro; girls team finish runners-up to Holliday

The Bowie track and field teams traveled to Jacksboro on Thursday to compete against some of the best teams and athletes in the area.

In the end, the Jackrabbit boy’s team came away with the overall first place award while the Lady Rabbits came up second to Holliday.

Top finishers included the versatile Abby Zamzow, who won both hurdle races and both the long and triple jump while also helping the 4×400 relay to second place finish.

Other first place finishers saw Daniel Mosley win the shot put with a personal best throw of 51 feet, Logan Lawhorn winning the high jump with a season best jump 6-4 and Kylie Brightwell winning the 400 meter race with a time of 1:06.9.

Other top performances included: Mosley finishing second in the discus and third in the 200 meter race; Alex Shelton finishing second in the 800 meter race; A.J. Craddock finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles; Joey Crawford finishing third in the 110-meter hurdles and in the pole vault; Boo Oakley finishing second in the high jump; Brysen Richey finishing second in the triple jump; Jed Castles finishing second in the triple jump; Hope Howard finishing third in the shot put.

Bowie next competed at its hosted meet on Monday in the final meet before next week’s district meet.

Results for Bowie athletes who finished in the top six are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

