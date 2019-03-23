Bowie, Nocona play at MSU

The Bowie and Nocona tennis teams traveled to Midwestern State University this week to take part in the Henrietta tournament.

The Jackrabbits had three double’s teams come away with medals after two days of competition against some tough competition.

On Tuesday the boys and mixed doubles teams played. For Bowie, the team of Spencer Hopson and Zachary Logan ended up finishing third overall.

The mixed doubles team of Camberley Gunter and Victor Tran did the best for the Jackrabbits finishing second overall for the whole tournament.

On Wednesday the girls played. For Bowie, Jacqueline Hanna came away with a third place finish in girl’s singles.

For Nocona, Rachel Patrick went 4-0 to finish first in the girls singles division.