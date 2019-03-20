Butterfly migration shows numbers are up

After several years of decline, the number of monarch butterflies appears to be up dramatically – perhaps as much as much as 144 percent – according a to Texas A&M University researcher and monarch butterfly advocate.

Craig Wilson, director of the USDA Future Scientists Program and senior research associate in the Center for Mathematics and Science Education at Texas A&M and a longtime butterfly enthusiast, says early figures show many more monarchs than had been expected for 2019.

The figures are promising considering monarch numbers have been trending down for the past five years. Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.