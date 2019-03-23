Ad

Independence hall readies hot dog fund raiser

Support the Bowie Rural Fire Department by attending a hot dog fund raiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29 at Independence Hall, 1210 Jackson Street in Bowie. All funds will be donated to the BRVFD. The lunch price is your donation.

