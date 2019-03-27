Kunkel found hiding inside pickup truck

Kory Kunkel

Kory Kunkel, sought since late February on multiple warrants from area law enforcement agencies, was arrested March 22 when he was found hiding in a pickup while the driver got gas.

The 30-year-old Bowie man was arrested by officers from the Montague and Wise County Sheriff’s offices Friday afternoon at a Forestburg store.

He was jailed on warrants for evading arrest, unlawful restraint, evading arrest with a vehicle and robbery. Bonds totaled $58,500 on these warrants, and additional complaints are anticipated.

Montague Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said they received information Friday afternoon that Kunkel was at the home of Kyle Aud in Forestburg.

Lawson, Sheriff Marshall Thomas and Deputy Aaron Brandle met with Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin and two deputies at the corner of Farm-to-Market Roads 455 and 922 to discuss going to the house to apprehend Kunkel.

While discussing the plan Lawson said they received a call that Kunkel was seen lying down in the seat of a pickup that was parked at the nearby gas station getting fuel. Officers went to the location and found Kunkel lying down in the front seat of the truck. With no where to go and surrounded by officers, the suspect was arrested. Aud, 30, also was arrested for hindering apprehension of a felon, with a $15,000 bond. He was released on bond March 23.

Last month he was listed on the county’s Most Wanted list.

