March 8 crash takes life of 10-year-old in Clay County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a 10-year-old girl on March 8.

This accident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on March 8 on Farm-to-Market 2606 in Clay County involving a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Logan Clay Kelly, 17, Henrietta.

The DPS report states the pickup was traveling northeast on FM 2606 when the driver stated he swerved to miss a coyote and drove off the roadway for a moment. The drive then overcorrected his steering which caused the vehicle to skid sideways and then roll over.

Savannah Sherwood, age 10, Henrietta, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local justice of the peace. The driver was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The DPS reports the road conditions were clear and dry.