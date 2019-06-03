Nocona baseball plays second tournament

The Nocona Indians baseball team traveled to Tulia last weekend to play in their second tournament of the season.

While the two games on Friday saw the Indians come out on the wrong side, Nocona ended the tournament in a positive fashion.

Nocona first played Muleshoe. The Mules struck first going up 7-0 in the first two innings. The Indians cut the lead to 7-2 with an RBI double from Trenten Womack and a hit batter with the bases loaded.

Nocona further cut into the lead as Womack drove in another run on a single. Two wild pitches allowed two more runs to score to make the score 7-5.

Muleshoe answered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Indians Logan Barnes drove in a run on a single to cut the lead to 10-6.

Unfortunately for Nocona, that would be where the score would end after the teams traded a scoreless fifth inning.

The Indians next played Slaton and had another rough start. The Tigers put four runs on Nocona in the first inning.

Blayne Gomez was able to drive in a run to answer for the Indians, but Slaton score four more runs as they were up 8-1 after two innings.

After loading the bases, Jason Sparkman was able to drive two runs home on a double. The Tigers added one run in the bottom of the third to make it 9-3.

Nocona would not give up as they loaded the bases again and was able to get one run across when Hunter Fenoglio hit a single. Unfortunately, the Indians could not stop Slayton, who scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth before the game was called. Nocona lost 12-4.

The Indians had one more game to play on Saturday against Friona. Again Nocona found themselves down big early in the game as the Chieftans scored three runs in the second and third inning.

The Indians were able to cut into the lead a little bit as Tyler Richards drove in a run to make the score 6-1 heading into the fourth inning.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Nocona further cut into the lead as Barnes drove in a run on a double. Two batters later Womack drove in another run to make it 6-3 heading into the sixth inning.

After another scoreless inning the Indians were down to their final at-bats. They were able to load the bases with no outs when Jacob Morris was able to drive in two runs with a double to cut the lead to within one.

Next batter Gomez was able to drive in the two base runners to give Nocona the walk-off win 7-6 in its final game.

