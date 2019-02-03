Nocona blows out Seymour

In Nocona softball’s home opening game, the Lady Indians run ruled Seymour in five innings on Tuesday.

Nocona won 15-5 after a fifth inning rally pushed them over the top to end the game early.

Early on the Panthers struck first. Two hits, a hit batter and a passed ball allowed Seymour to put two runs on the board in the first inning to go up 2-0. Besides a one out single, the Lady Indians could not respond.

A leadoff base runner for the Panthers thanks to a fielding error looked like Seymour was on their way to adding to their lead. Fortunately, Nocona was able to force three straight groundouts.

A leadoff double from Kycelynn Contreras paid off two batters later as Laney Yates drove her in with a double to cut the lead to 2-1 heading to the third inning.

The Lady Panthers got a runner in scoring position with a one out double in the top of the third inning. Pitcher Laci Stone was able to strike out the next batter and then they were able to catch the base runner trying to steal third base for the third out.

Nocona took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Gisel Hernandez led off the inning with a triple. Next batter Stone then hit a home run to left field to give the Lady Indians a 3-2 lead. Contreras tripled to center field with two outs, but Nocona could not capitalize as the game headed to the fourth inning.

A one out single from the Lady Panthers led to nothing while the Lady Indians worked to extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Two walks and a hit loaded the bases with only one out when Stone again came through with a two RBI single to center field. After the next batter grounded out, Karlee Keck was able to drive in two more RBIs on a line drive to center field to extend Nocona’s lead to 7-2 heading into the fifth inning.

Three consecutive fielding errors from the Lady Indians loaded the bases for Seymour with no outs. Two hits and several ground outs eventually scored all three base runners, but Nocona limited the damage as they still led 7-5.

All of the Lady Indians bats came alive then as they put together an eight run inning that included nine hits and two walks. RBIs came from Yates, Hernandez, Stone, Keck, Contreras and Laramie Hayes. The eight runs made the score 15-5, where the game stopped due to run rule.

