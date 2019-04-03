3A Regional track qualifiers set

Bowie and Nocona track athletes competed at the area meet at Jacksboro on Monday night.

A fourth place finish or better qualified them for the regional meet at Abiline Christian University on April 26-27.

Here are the athletes who qualified for regionals. A full list of results will be in the weekend paper.

Regional Qualfiers

April 15

At Jacksboro

Boys

High jump: Logan Lawhorn, second, 6-4 and Boo Oakley, 6-2, third, both Bowie.

Shot put: Daniel Mosley, second, 40-01/2, Bowie.

Discus: Daniel Mosley, second, 155-7.

800: Alex Shelton, third, 2:07.30, Bowie.

110 hurdles: A.J. Craddock, first, 15.07, Bowie.

400: Tyler Richards, second, 51.00, Nocona.

300 hurdles: Joey Crawford, third, 41.32, Bowie.

200: Daniel Mosley, third, 23.62, Bowie.

1,600: Alex Shelton, fourth, 4:58.13.

Girls

Long jump: Abby Zamzow, third, 16-5, Bowie.

Triple jump: Abby Zamzow, first, 36-7 and Brysen Richey, third, 33-51/2, Bowie.

400: Kylie Rose, fourth, 1:03.60, Nocona

400 relay: Bowie, second, 51.35.

800: Raylee Sparkman, fourth, 2:31.07, Nocona.

3,200: Kylie Rose, third, 12:42.62, Nocona.

100 hurdles: Abby Zamzow, first, 16.03, first.

300 hurdles: Abby Zamzow, first, 47.06.

200: Jayci Logan, second, 27.75, Bowie.