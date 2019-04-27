Bowie crisis center serves growing need in county

By BARBARA GREEN

The national statistics are startling.

Every 107 seconds someone (female or male) is sexually assaulted in the United States.

Ninety-one percent of all rapes are never reported.

Four out of five sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the victim.

One out of three females and one out of five males will be sexually assaulted at some point in their life.

April has been National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the local staff from Wise Hope Shelter and Crisis Center have been out in the community educating and informing people of the need and the services.

Large teal bows can be seen around town with information on the center, while a display of shoes from sexual assault victims at a local restaurant has made people stop and think, at least for a moment.

Ginger Johnson, community bilingual advocate and educator at the Bowie office says almost everyone knows someone who has been touched by family abuse or sexual assault.

Johnson, who makes her home in Bowie, has worked with Wise Hope the past 12 and a half years. In March the Bowie office celebrated its one year anniversary. Tracy Mooningham also works as a bilingual advocate. They say the response has been tremendous from the community

Commissioners Bob Langford, Mike Mayfield, Mark Murphey and Roy Darden, and County Judge Rick Lewis stand with Ginger Johnson of the Wise Hope Crisis Center of Montague County as she presented the 2019 proclamation. (News photo by Barbara Green)

as well as those who are in need.

For six years the center manned an office in Bowie at the Pregnancy Resource Center, but it was slow going with the limited time in town. The availability of a manned office five days a week has made a difference.

“We anticipated it would be slower, but we have had a lot of people coming in. Since I live here my friends have told others and we also have put up fliers and went out to talk to clubs and students. Child Protective Services also has referred a lot,” said Johnson.

