Commissioners meet Monday

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on April 22 in regular session.

Items on the agenda will include the following: Mitigation plan update; management control agreement with the sheriff’s office and county technology director Jessica Thomas; peace officer training reimbursement agreement rate of pay for deputies; final agreed judgement with CDM Resource Management; contract extension with Energy By Five; award bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil; award the depository contract bid; and change the May 27 court meeting date due to the Memorial Day holiday.