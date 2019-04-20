Ad

Commissioners meet Monday

04/20/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on April 22 in regular session.
Items on the agenda will include the following: Mitigation plan update; management control agreement with the sheriff’s office and county technology director Jessica Thomas; peace officer training reimbursement agreement rate of pay for deputies; final agreed judgement with CDM Resource Management; contract extension with Energy By Five; award bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil; award the depository contract bid; and change the May 27 court meeting date due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes