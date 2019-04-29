John J. Isbon Jr.

January 26, 1922 – April 20, 2019

ARLINGTON – John J. Isbon Jr., 97, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Arlington, TX.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on April 26 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg.

John was born in Gordonville to Lois Isbon and John Isbon Sr. on Jan. 26, 1922.

He graduated from Whitesboro High School and then graduated from the University of North Texas after serving in World War II. John served in the U.S. Army and was in France and Germany during World War II spending more than three years in the army during the war.

He married his wife, Emma Lazelle Isbon in December 1952. They moved to Arlington where their two sons, Charles and David were born.

John was employed by Bell Helicopter and also taught school and coached. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arlington for more than 65 years.

John loved his family and visiting together. He was a great dad and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sons, David Isbon and wife Diana, and Charles Isbon and wife Renita; grandchildren, Brad Isbon and Mary Isbon; brothers in-law, Joe Johnson and wife Luella, and Jim Johnson; many nieces and nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 S. Center St., Arlington, TX 76010.

