Kevin Villaseñor Contreras

January 5, 2011 – April 2, 2019

NOCONA – Kevin Villaseñor Contreras, 8, died on April 2, 2019 at his home in Nocona, TX.

There was a rosary at 7 p.m. on April 4, 2019 at at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with a visitation following the rosary.

A memorial service was at 4 p.m. on April 5 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona with Father Albert Frances officiating under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.

Contreras was born on Jan. 5, 2011 in Wichita Falls to Reyes Villaseñor and Anabella Contreras.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Janet Villaseñor Contreras; and brothers, Joel Villaseñor Contreras and Ezequiel Villaseñor Contreras, all of Nocona, TX.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.