Larry David Sharp

May 30, 1955 – April 11, 2019

BOWIE – Larry David Sharp, 63, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 14 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on April 15 at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating.

Burial followed at the Saint Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Bowie.

Larry was born May 30, 1955 in Nocona to Winford and Charlotte (Roth) Sharp. He worked throughout his life as a mechanic and in auto body shop repair for Montague and the surrounding counties, and in the oil field.

Larry enjoyed working on antique cars. He will be remembered with love and appreciation for being a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Russell Sharp.

Larry is survived by his wife, Connie Sharp, Bowie; daughter, Charmin Stark and husband DC, Bowie; grandchildren, David Duncan, Ryan Duncan, Noah Castle and Savannah Stark; great grandchildren, Sofia Duncan and Zander Stark; sister, Donna Musick, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

