Michael Keith Martin

April 14, 1976 – March 26, 2019

HENRIETTA – Michael Keith Martin, 42, died on March 26, 2019 after a long battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

A visitation was from 6-7p.m. on March 30 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 3p.m. on March 31 at the First United Methodist Church Nocona with interment at the Fatheree Cemetery.

Martin was born on April 14, 1976, in Henrietta to Glen Martin and Becky Taylor. In 1994, he graduated from Nocona High School. After graduation, he began working in oilfield services. In 2005, he married Amy Fatheree in 2008. They had three children, Samuel, Austin and Keller. He attended the First United Methodist Church of Nocona.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ray and Murrell Martin and Sam and Billie Taylor, and father, Glen Martin.

He is survived by his loving and faithful wife, Amy; his children, Samuel Keith, Austin Bree and Keller Ray; mother, Becky Taylor, Nocona; step-mother, Kay Martin, Terral, OK; brothers, Jason Martin, Terral, OK, Colin Martin, Kingston, OK, Chris Beasley, Nocona and Mike Beasley, Golthwaite; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Keith Martin Memorial Fund, Wells Fargo, 105 E. Hwy 82, Nocona, TX 76255, for the Martin children’s college fund.