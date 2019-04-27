Montague County athletes compete at regional tennis tournament

The regional tennis tournaments across the state took place on April 18-19 for athletes in Montague County.

Players from Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo had qualified for the regional tournament by finishing in the top two at the district meet. To make it to the state meet, they would need to finish in the top two again.

While none of the athletes ended up qualifying for the state meet, the boy’s doubles team from Saint Jo got close. Logan Morman and Connor Thompson ended up finishing third at the 1A Region III meet at Whitney High School.

With both boys being juniors and accomplished in their own rights in several other sports, Coach Charlie Pittman has high hopes for what they can accomplish next year.

Saint Jo also had senior Jayla Thomas competing in girls singles. She wound up finishing fourth overall in her final high school tennis tournament.

For both Bowie and Nocona, their players had a bit more trouble at the 3A Region I meet at Abilene.

Bowie’s mixed doubles team of Victor Tran and Camberley Gunter made it to the second round as well as the girl’s singles play Jacqueline Hanna.

Tran and Gunter were able to win a third set thriller against a team from Coleman in the first round. Unfortunately, they were then matched up against the No. 1 seed from Canadian and lost.

Hanna also had to win a tight third set in the first round against a girl from Jim Ned. Her ride came to an end in the second round as she lost to a girl from Crane.

Bowie’s boy’s doubles team of Spencer Hopson and Zachary Logan ride came to an end earlier.

Playing a team from Coahoma, the match went into the third set. Hopson and Logan could not pull it through as they lost the third set.

With all three boys being seniors, Coach David Hall is going to miss them next year, but is appreciative of how much all three have brought to the program.

Rachel Patrick competed in girl’s singles for Nocona. Competing against a girl from Canadian, Patrick lost in three sets.

After losing the first set 6-1, Patrick rallied in the second set, winning the contested set 6-4. Unfortunately, the third set was not pretty as Patrick would end up losing 6-1.With Patrick being a senior, Coach Tiffany Clay is going to miss what she has brought to the Nocona tennis program for four years.

