Regionals this weekend for BHS Bass Club

The regional tournament is coming up for the boys from the BHS Bass Club on April 13 at Lake Ray Hubbard.

The club as a whole had its best season ever, winning its first King of Lake trophy at an event at Lake Texoma back in November and finishing second overall in the North Texas Division.

The club is sending four teams to compete in the tournament. The team of Ian Ashley and Cooper Gamblin finished runners-up for the Angler of the Year award in the North Texas Division.

The three other teams include Blake Allen and Will Hamilton, Zachary Kiser and Gunner Valverde and the team of Cooper Harris and Kooper Hansard.

The club last competed at Lake Ray Hubbard in late November/early December, but knows the lake well from fishing there in the offseason.

Weigh-ins will be due in the early afternoons, which can be viewed on the Texas High School Bass Association’s Facebook page.