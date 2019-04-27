Saint Jo baseball struggles

The Saint Jo Panthers wrapped up district play at home on Tuesday against Muenster.

The tough 2A Hornets beat the Panthers 15-2 in five innings in the final regular season game.

Muenster scored three runs in the first inning to take the early lead. They added three more in the third inning, five in the fourth and four runs in the fifth inning.

Up 15-0 and needing to score six runs to avoid getting run ruled, Saint Jo loaded the bases with three drawn walks.

Tyler Cook hit a line drive single to left field to drive in two of the runners to avoid the shutout.

Unfortunately, the Panthers would end up losing 15-2.

Saint Jo will get to skip the bi-district round of the playoffs and first play in the regional quarterfinals by at least May 11.