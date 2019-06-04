Saint Jo City Council to meet

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 10 in Saint Jo City Hall.

Items on the agenda will include the following:

• Discuss and act on amending the 2018-19 budget.

• Discuss and act on a request for action from LaDonna Hacker for flooding of the residence.

• Discuss and act on changing the name on the city Mastercard from Tyler Roy to Lucas Thompson and ordering an additional card for the fire department issued in Scott Thomas’ name.

• Consider buying a road maintainer.

•Approve the minutes from February and March, review the finance and pay monthly bills, plus accept any written reports.