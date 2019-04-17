Saint Jo loses road game

The Saint Jo baseball faced a tough Lindsay team on Friday in another district game against a 2A team.

The Knights won big 16-0 in four innings in a game where the Panthers did not help things themselves as they struggled in some areas.

Lindsay jumped out to a lead in the first inning, scoring four runs thanks to four walks and three hits. On offense Tyler Cook hit a line drive single with two outs, but Saint Jo trailed 4-0 after one inning.

A leadoff single and a dropped strike three put two runners on base with no outs for the Knights. After retiring the next two batters, two singles and a walk scored three runs for Lindsay to extend the lead to 7-0.

Leadoff batter Jace Johnson got on first base thanks to a fielding error. Unfortunately that is where he stayed as two strike outs and pop up to the pitcher followed as the game moved to the third inning.

Lindsay continued to score runs as a walk, a base hit and a fielding error contributed to two more runs as the Knights led 9-0.

The Panthers’ Connor Thompson was able to reach first base with two outs thanks to a fielding error, but the next batter struck out to end the third inning.

Lindsay looked to finish the game early as six hits, a couple walks and a dropped third strike led to seven runs as the Knights took a 16-0 lead. Saint Jo could not answer with its bats as the game ended after four innings.

