Travis Houston Moore Sr.

December 2, 1937 – March 31, 2019

SAINT JO – Travis Houston Moore Sr., 81, died on March 31, 2019 at Methodist Richardson Medical Center in Richardson, TX.

Family visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on April 2 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on April 3 at at The First Baptist Church in Saint Jo with the Rev. Doug Underhill and the Rev. Doug Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1937, in Forestburg to William and Lenora Moore. He married Linda Jackson Moore on Jan. 28, 1956 and together they had three children, Regena, Wayne and Travis Jr.

Moore attend Forestburg School and graduated in 1956. He and Linda moved to Fort Worth where he worked for General Dynamics until 1958. He and his wife then moved to Saint Jo where he went to work as a butcher for his wife’s families grocery store, Jackson’s Grocery. In 1965 he and Linda purchased the grocery store that they owned for 15 years. Moore then pursued his dozer business, Moore Dozer Service, which they owned for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Saint Jo Lodge no. 453 for more than 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lenora Moore; brothers, William Ancil Moore and Henry Don Moore; and sister, Shirley Moore Harvill.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Moore, Saint Jo; daughter, Gena Carter, Wichita Falls; sons, Wayne Moore, Saint Jo and Travis Moore Jr., Anaheim, CA; a sister-n-law; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, one cousin; and many nieces and nephews.