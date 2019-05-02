2 Montague County volleyball players chosen for the Oil Bowl

Two athletes from Montague County are confirmed to play in the Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl’s first all star volleyball game on June 15.

Graduating players Abby Zamzow from Bowie and DeAnna Molinaro from Gold-Burg will be joining some of the best players in the area for one last high school volleyball game.

The organizations football game is one of the longest tenured all star games in the state dating back to 1937, but with basketball being added last year after a 17 year absence, volleyball is being put on the docket for the first time.

Zamzow was a first team all-district selection for the Lady Rabbits. She did a little bit of everything for Bowie as she split time between setting and attacking, on offense.

She also was versatile enough to play in the back row and her jump serve was a powerful weapon when she had it going .

A newcomer to the Lady Rabbits after spending her first three years at Henrietta, Zamzow seemed to blend in well. The team finished third in the district, but gave many of the top teams it faced a run for their money.

Coach Breanna Jones enjoyed having Zamzow on her team and is proud she will represent Bowie in the inaugural game.

“Abby was an all around player as a setter, hitter and defense player,” Jones said. “For her to be selected for the Oil Bowl just shows how much of an impact player she is and that we were fortunate to have her.”



Molinaro was one of the few seniors for the Lady Bears this season. A first team all-district selection, Molinaro’s versatility and consistency helped a young team get better as the season went along. The crowning achievement was when Gold-Burg beat Bluff Dale in five sets to win the bi-district playoff game.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh is proud one of the first players she shepherded through high school is getting recognized for such an honor.

“When I came to Gold-Burg, DeAnna was just a freshman and I could see “a diamond in the rough,” Cromleigh said. “She could play all positions and had the most consistent serve. She grew to be our leader her senior year and blossomed. The team rallied around DeAnna all season long to their bi-district championship. It means more than words can express for DeAnna to get to play one more game for Gold-Burg. She makes me so proud every time she steps on the court. She is a fierce competitor and my champion.”

