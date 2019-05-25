All-district baseball honors given for Bowie, Nocona

All-district baseball honors for Bowie and Nocona were released last week with all teams out of the playoffs.

The Jackrabbits had nine players selected to district teams while the Indians had seven.

Bowie’s Payton Price shared co-district most valuable player honors with a player from Holliday. Price not only put together complete game wins on the mound, but his versatility to play at first base or in the outfield along with his reliable bat hitting third for most of the year led to him being one of the most valuable players for Bowie.

The Jackrabbits infield was honored as well. Catcher Weston Partridge, third basemen Ozzie Phillips, shortstop Taylor Pigg and mostly first basemen Evan Kennedy were all first team selections. Outfielder’s Braden Armstrong and Cooper Little were also named to the first team.

Pitcher Boo Oakley and second basemen Kash Stockard were named to the second team for Bowie to round out the district selections.

Nocona’s selections include third basemen John Womack and outfielders Logan Barnes and Jason Sparkman being named to the district’s second team. Trenten Womack, Deuce Glasker, Tyler Richards and Carlos Castro were honorable mention selections for the Indians.

To see the full list, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.