Area athletes asked to join Oil Bowl rosters

The 82nd Oil Bowl rosters for the football and basketball games are starting to fill up and several area athletes have already been selected.

The football game has three players from Bowie and Nocona named to the East team. In the boy’s basketball game, two Jackrabbits and one Indian player and one athlete from Gold-Burg was named. In the girl’s basketball game, one athlete from Bellevue has been named.

The football game is one of the longest running all star games in the country, pitting some of the best graduating players in the Wichita Falls area. Read the full story with photos in the weekend Bowie News.