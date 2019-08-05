Bellevue teams take state math, number sense crowns 05/08/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0 Bellevue High School academic teams competed at the University Interscholastic League academic meet May 3-4 in Austin. The math team won the state championship and includes: Trey Terry, third individual; Jacob Eckeberger, sixth individual; Superintendent Michael Qualls; Tyler Allen and Jon Walker, second individual. (Courtesy photo) The number sense team competed and won the state championship. The team includes: Jon Walker, first individual; First Chawallapat, 10th; Teacher John Chandler; Trey Terry, fourth and Rebecca Maddin, ninth. The math and science team also competed at state, and Marina Alves competed in science, placing seventh. Superintendent Michael Qualls reports the school is in third place overall in Class 1A. May 28 will be the final competition for speech and debate. (Courtesy photo)
