BISD to vote on supt. finalist; retirement reception set

The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on May 15 to discuss the hiring of Blake Enlow as the new superintendent.

On April 24 the board named Enlow, the present Bowie High School principal, as the “lone finalist” for superintendent. By law the district must wait 21 days before voting to hire a new superintendent.

If Enlow is hired he will replace Steven Monkres who retired earlier in April after nine years at the helm of Bowie ISD and 30 years in education.

There will be a retirement reception for Monkres from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on May 22 in the Bowie High School Cafeteria. The public is invited to this occasion to honor his 30 years of service as an educator.