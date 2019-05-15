BISD Trustees officially hire new superintendent

Blake Enlow

Blake Enlow will officially begin his new duties as superintendent of the Bowie Independent School District Thursday.

Following the completion of the required 21-day waiting period, the board met tonight in a called meeting and after a 25-minute executive session, voted unanimously to hire Enlow, the present high school principal. Enlow replaces Steven Monkres who retired in early April.

The district now begins the task of filling several administrative positions including high school principal and elementary principal as Steven Valkenaar resigned this week to take a position Bridgeport.