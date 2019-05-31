Book honors Texas Vietnam veterans

To honor more than half a million Texans who served in Vietnam, a special Texas limited edition Vietnam War 50th Commemoration book “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice” is available to them, compliments of Governor Greg Abbott.

Texas Vietnam War Veterans may contact local Texas Veterans Commission office to find out how to get their copy.

“Today and every day, we must honor the veterans and fallen heroes who bravely defended our freedoms on the battlefield,” said Governor Abbott. “As our nation continues to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, this book is a symbol of a grateful state and nation. However, this book is not simply a tribute to the heroic service of the veterans and fallen heroes of the Vietnam War. It is also a reminder of our duty as Americans to ensure that veterans have access to the support they have earned.”

Abbott encourages veterans throughout Texas to apply for and claim the state and federal benefits and support available to them.

