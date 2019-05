Bowie High School will host the program’s baseball camp on May 28-31.

Divided into two groups ages 6-9 and 10-14, the camp will be broken into pitching sessions and skill sessions. An advanced hitting session will be held for kids aged 8-14.

One session will cost $50, two $90 and all three $140. The price covers a camp T-shirt and snacks from the concession stand.

Contact camp coordinator Glen Dunnam by phone at 325-450-4833 for information about where to pick up a brochure.