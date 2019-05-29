Ad

City closes deal on highway land

05/29/2019 NEWS 0

(Center) Mayor Gaylynn Burris shakes hands with Mohamed Sharaf of Victron, which will construct the gas station convenience store on the land. (Left) Thomas Kent, realtor, worked with Aradi Holdings which won the bid; City Manager Bert Cunningham; Josh Swint, realtor, represented the city and Janis Crawley, executive director of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)

The City of Bowie finally closed the sale on 9.59 acres of land along U.S. 287 with development of a travel center by the Victron Company ready to begin.
Mayor Gaylynn Burris signed the closing papers on May 24 along with Mohamed Sharaf of the development company, Victron, which owns several similar stores around Texas and Louisiana. The firm built the large travel center opened last year in Henrietta. The company is expected to begin dirt work at the site this week. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes