City closes deal on highway land

The City of Bowie finally closed the sale on 9.59 acres of land along U.S. 287 with development of a travel center by the Victron Company ready to begin.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris signed the closing papers on May 24 along with Mohamed Sharaf of the development company, Victron, which owns several similar stores around Texas and Louisiana. The firm built the large travel center opened last year in Henrietta. The company is expected to begin dirt work at the site this week. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.