City conveys land to BEDC

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council voted Monday night to convey the city-owned property located at 514 N. Mason to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation.

That decision to deed the 1.37-acre tract of land was made following a brief 20-minute executive session that included the council and members of the BEDC board. While there was no discussion in open session of what the land would be used for, Janis Crawley, executive director for economic development, said this will allow the BEDC to market the land for something that creates jobs. The BEDC also could negotiate the property without an open bid process, required by the city.

Purchased by the city in December 2014 at a cost of $300,000, this land had been discussed as a potential location for a new city office complex; however, the idea for a new complex never gained traction and the land has sat vacant.

In an effort to assist those who receive federal disability checks through the Supplemental Security Income program, the council will move the due dates for city bills from the 1st and 15th to the 5th and 20th.

Councilor Tami Buckmaster requested the change stating there is a large segment of the population including those SSI recipients who do not get their check until the third of the month. Read the full council story in the mid-week Bowie News.