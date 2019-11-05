Commissioners meet Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on May 13.

Several monthly reports will be presented including the veteran’s service office, Nortex mitigation plan and sheriff’s office. Election results from the May 4 election will be presented for canvassing.

The historical status of the Southward-Magee Cemetery will be discussed. A new member to the historical commissioner also will be named.

Commissioners will discuss the revised sub-division rules which they have been updating for the past few months.

A replat for a pair of lots in the Silver Lakes addition will be considered, and bids will be awarded for emulsified asphalt. The court will review the Law Enforcement Support Office application packet for the sheriff’s office.

The meeting concludes with the graduation of the Leadership Montague County Class of 2019. It includes membership from across Montague County from different jobs and communities.

Commissioners meet in the courthouse annex.