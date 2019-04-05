Dangerous weather brings heavy rain, closes Amon Carter

By BARBARA GREEN

Two days of dangerous weather buffeted North Texas Monday and Tuesday bringing tornadoes, dangerous lightning and heavy thunderstorms.

Montague County was pounded with heavy rains, high winds and lightning as tornado cells touched down in nearby Clay County on Tuesday night. The threatening weather returned the next evening as thunderstorms started shortly after 5 p.m. and continued all evening.

In downtown Bowie rain was recorded at about four inches, while eastern parts of town reported five inches. It went up as high as 6.31 inches in the Sunset area and six inches near Lake Amon G. Carter. The storms must have moved northeast as Nocona only recorded 2.51 inches. Forestburg reported 4.3 inches and Montague 4.5 inches.

Due to the blasts of lightning there were numerous power outages across the county. Within Bowie the city electric crews were out most of the night replacing transformers that blew thanks to lightning.